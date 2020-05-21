STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Stores can stay open from 7 am to 7 pm in Vijayawada; to focus on going cashless 

According to the guidelines issued on Wednesday, the shops must run only with 50 per cent of staff during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

Published: 21st May 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicle traffic increased at Benz Circle in Vijayawada as lockdown 4.0 saw ease in restrictions. (Photo | Ravindra Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In line with the Union government’s fresh guidelines, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has made installation of the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for employers and employees of stores in urban areas. The shopkeepers shall insist on cashless payment and would not allow elderly people and children into the establishments to the maximum extent possible. 

According to the guidelines issued on Wednesday, the shops must run only with 50 per cent of staff during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

“Elders and children should not be allowed for shopping to the maximum extent possible,” the guidelines issued by MA&UD secretary J Syamala Rao read. Only five people, duly following physical distancing, are to be allowed at once to make their purchase.

Restaurants shall be permitted to run kitchens for home delivery and takeaways; footwear, garment and jewellery stores are not allowed to operate at all. The shops in urban areas, outside containment zones, may remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, while pharmacies can run for longer duration. 

The guidelines added “using masks is mandatory by those running the establishments and those visiting them”. Other guidelines, regarding barber shops, sanitising shops, providing multiple billing counters, separate entry and exit points are similar to the ones issued by the Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MAUD Vijayawada Lockdown 4.0
Coronavirus
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Krishna Collector MD Imtiyaz inspecting the Vijayawada airport in the view of flights from other countries on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Vande Andhra: The first batch of returnees to Andhra are a happy lot
KSRTC personnel checking the temperature of passengers at Kempegowda bus stand. (Photo | EPS/BN Shriram)
India tally crosses 1,00,000, Maharashtra leads with 35,000 cases
Image for epresentational purpose only (File | EPS)
Kerala-grown 'superfood' jackfruit goes global as a meat substitute

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hight tides at Digha beach due to cyclone Amphan. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Super Cyclone Amphan: Claims two lives, causes severe damage in south Bengal
Planes parked at Indira Gandhi International Airport during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25
Gallery
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
Five-time national award winner Mohanlal turns 60 on May 21, 2020. The Padma Bhushan winner is no stranger to the Tamil film lovers and is best known for his role in Maniratnam's 'Iruvar.' The veteran is among the most respected actors in the country and
Mohanlal is India's pride, Kerala's treasure: Vijay to Dhanush, best quotes by Tamil actors on the Malayalam superstar. Rajinikanth, Suriya and more...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp