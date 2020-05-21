Stores can stay open from 7 am to 7 pm in Vijayawada; to focus on going cashless 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In line with the Union government’s fresh guidelines, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has made installation of the Aarogya Setu app mandatory for employers and employees of stores in urban areas. The shopkeepers shall insist on cashless payment and would not allow elderly people and children into the establishments to the maximum extent possible.

According to the guidelines issued on Wednesday, the shops must run only with 50 per cent of staff during the lockdown period, which has been extended till May 31.

“Elders and children should not be allowed for shopping to the maximum extent possible,” the guidelines issued by MA&UD secretary J Syamala Rao read. Only five people, duly following physical distancing, are to be allowed at once to make their purchase.

Restaurants shall be permitted to run kitchens for home delivery and takeaways; footwear, garment and jewellery stores are not allowed to operate at all. The shops in urban areas, outside containment zones, may remain open from 7 am to 7 pm, while pharmacies can run for longer duration.

The guidelines added “using masks is mandatory by those running the establishments and those visiting them”. Other guidelines, regarding barber shops, sanitising shops, providing multiple billing counters, separate entry and exit points are similar to the ones issued by the Centre.