Woman gives birth to child on Shramik special train

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Kamala (45), a migrant worker, delivered a baby boy while travelling in a Shramik special train from Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. On receiving a message about the woman’s delivery, the special train, which usually runs from point-to-point, was halted at Vijayawada railway station. The woman delivered the baby at 2 am and the train reached Vijayawada at 11:46 am. The railway hospital doctors stated that both the mother and the newborn are well.