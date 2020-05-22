Woman gives birth to child on Shramik special train

VIJAYAWADA: Kamala (45), a migrant worker, delivered a baby boy while travelling in a Shramik special train from Tamil Nadu to Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. On receiving a message about the woman’s delivery, the special train, which usually runs from point-to-point, was halted at Vijayawada railway station. The woman delivered the baby at 2 am and the train reached Vijayawada at 11:46 am. The railway hospital doctors stated that both the mother and the newborn are well.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
UK court orders Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani to pay USD 717 million to Chinese banks
If you can't choose me over Trump, 'you ain't black': US President hopeful Joe Biden
Seven-day institutional quarantine for Karanataka returnees from six high-risk COVID-19 states: SOP
Centre recommends HCQ to more people to prevent COVID-19 despite evidence suggesting otherwise
COVID-19: Mumbai allows liquor home delivery in non-containment zones even as cases cross 27,000
Work comes to virtual standstill as super cyclone Amphan cuts Kolkata off the grid