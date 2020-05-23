Four held for illegal transportation of liquor in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The illegal transportation of liquor from neighbouring Telangana State continues unabated despite police strengthening forces at all border check-posts in the district. Krishna police on Friday arrested four persons and seized 82 liquor bottles from their possession. In a special drive conducted across all the villages sharing borders with Telangana, officials have seized liquor worth `15 lakh and booked 300 persons under relevant sections of IPC and Excise Act so far.