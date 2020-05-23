STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rs 30 crore for 7 bridges on Vijayawada canals

The Water Resources Department has accorded administrative sanction for construction of seven bridges across Ryves Canal, Eluru Canal and Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada city limits.

Kakatiya canal in Alugunur

Kakatiya canal in Alugunur.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Water Resources Department has accorded administrative sanction for construction of seven bridges across Ryves Canal, Eluru Canal and Budameru rivulet in Vijayawada city limits.

According to the order (RT 32) issued by Special Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Adityanath Das on Friday, Rs 30.9 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of bridges.

The works include construction of a double lane bridge at 1.2 km on Ryves Canal near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram with Rs 5.3 crore, high-level double lane bridge at 3.1 km of Ryves Canal with Rs 4.26 crore, double lane bridge at 1.2 km on Eluru Canal near Tummalapalli Kalakshetram with Rs 4.56 crore, double lane bridge at 3.7 km on Eluru Canal near Satyanarayanapuram with Rs 4.32 crore, double lane bridge at 20.3 km between Indira Naik Nagar and Amaravati Nagar on Budameru with Rs 4.07 crore, double lane bridge at 25.35 km on Budameru in Gunadala with Rs 4.78 crore, and a single lane bridge at 25.625 km on Budameru in Gunadala with Rs 3.59 crore.

The Special Chief Secretary directed the Krishna Delta System Chief Engineer to get the necessary designs and drawings approved.

