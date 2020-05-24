175 liquor bottles seized in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Krishna district police seized 175 liquor bottles which are being transported illegally from neighbouring Telangana State and registered cases against seven persons in two different incidents on Saturday.

While Mylavaram police seized 142 bottles and compounded five motorcycles, Bhavanipuram police caught a person carrying 33 liquor bottles on a motorcycle. Mylavaram SI Eswar said all the six arrested are residents of Mylavaram and crossed the border on their motorcycles and purchased liquor to sell them at higher price.

“While checking vehicles at the check-post, police found them carrying liquor from Telangana. Five motorcycles were confiscated and cases were filed against six persons,” the SI said. Similarly, Bhavanipuram police caught a person red-handed at Gollapudi, while he was transporting liquor in his vehicle. “A case under Excise Act was registered against him,” said CI DKN Mohan Reddy.