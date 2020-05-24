STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Confiscated vehicles to be released soon in Andhra Pradesh

Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the state police on Saturday began the process of returning vehicles impounded during lockdown, to their respective owners. 

Published: 24th May 2020 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2020 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the state police on Saturday began the process of returning vehicles impounded during lockdown, to their respective owners. 
However, the owners will get back their vehicles only after they submit vehicle documents and an undertaking that they will comply with legal proceedings, which will begin once normalcy returns. Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the department to take a nominal fine of  Rs 100 from the violators. 

In a press release, Sawang said as vehicles were crowding police stations, all concerned district heads had been instructed to return them by imposing fines on the owners. “On ground-level, station house officers will play a key role in collecting the details and release the confiscated vehicles by fining the owners as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” added Sawang. According to information, the police seized over 70,000 vehicles and registered cases against the owners.

Stay up to date on all the latest Vijayawada news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gautam Sawang vehicles seized Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome in kids linked to COVID-19: WHO
Flight carrying 143 NRIs from London landing at Vijayawada International Airport. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
All you need to know about flight travel in India, starting May 25
For representational purposes
Creating close to 50,000 seasonal jobs, says Amazon India
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

UK's COVID-19 study aims to vaccinate more than 10,000

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Vishwas Nagar in East Delhi. (File photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
Maharashtra starts home delivery of alcohol to avoid over-crowing at liquor stores
Stanley hospital. (Photo | Wiki)
COVID-19: 15 doctors test positive in Chennai's Stanley hospital
Gallery
Passenger plane belonging to state-run Pakistan International Airlines carrying more than 100 passengers and crew has crashed near the southern port city of Karachi. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan International Airlines passenger plane with 98 onboard crashes in Karachi
While we cherish Mohanlal the superstar, it is impossible but to miss Mohanlal the performer. Back-to-back action thrillers that successfully market the brand that he has become, but fail to challenge the majestic artist in him. Here are seven Malayalam m
Mohanlal birthday: Eight millennial Malayalam movies that show why he is 'The Complete Actor'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp