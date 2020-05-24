Confiscated vehicles to be released soon in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police (DGP) D Gautam Sawang said the state police on Saturday began the process of returning vehicles impounded during lockdown, to their respective owners.

However, the owners will get back their vehicles only after they submit vehicle documents and an undertaking that they will comply with legal proceedings, which will begin once normalcy returns. Meanwhile, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked the department to take a nominal fine of Rs 100 from the violators.

In a press release, Sawang said as vehicles were crowding police stations, all concerned district heads had been instructed to return them by imposing fines on the owners. “On ground-level, station house officers will play a key role in collecting the details and release the confiscated vehicles by fining the owners as per the Motor Vehicle Act,” added Sawang. According to information, the police seized over 70,000 vehicles and registered cases against the owners.