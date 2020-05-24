Plastic bags resurface in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Despite a ban, single-use plastics, such as carry bags and tea cups, continue to plague the city as traders, especially street vendors, actively use them after they were allowed to resume business. Some cite lack of sufficient biodegradable bags the reason for violating the ban.

G Bhanu, a trader, says, “We are aware of the ban on single-use plastic bags in the city. However, due to non-availability of biodegradable bags, we are forced to sell groceries in plastic bags.” Meanwhile, municipal officials maintain that they are not in a position to carry out surprise checks due to Covid-19 situation. Vijayawada Municipal Corporation chief V Prasanna Venkatesh told TNIE that the civic body would crack the whip on the violators when the Covid-19 situation is under control.