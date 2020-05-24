Relaxation for meat stalls in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has permitted stalls selling chicken, mutton and pork to function between 7 am and 7 pm in non-containment zones of the city on Sunday, in view of Ramzan festival on Monday.

In a statement issued here, VMC commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that meat stalls should ensure social distancing among the customers. Shops, where customers do not maintain social distancing, will be sealed by the veterinary wing officials of the civic body.

For the convenience of traders and meat lovers, abattoir near Chanumolu Venkata Rao Flyover will function from Saturday midnight till 1 pm on Sunday. In containment zones, meat stalls will be operated as per the guidelines, he added.