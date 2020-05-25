STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
5,000 vehicles seized during COVID-19 lockdown handed over to owners in Vijayawada

Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the process of disposing of seized vehicles has begun. 

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Vijayawada Commissioner of Police Dwaraka Tirumala Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of Police (CP) Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao said the process of disposing of seized vehicles has begun. 

While inspecting City Armed Reserve (CAR) grounds on Sunday, where the seized vehicles were kept, Tirumala Rao said a total of 8,427 vehicles were seized so far since the imposition of lockdown from March 21 and 5,000 of them were handed over to the respective owners by collecting self-declaration and vehicle documents from them. 

Rao stated that fine was imposed on vehicles which were booked under the Motor Vehicles Act. "Though we tried to dispose of the vehicles through court, we aborted that idea in view of summer vacation for the local courts. However, we took self-declaration from the vehicle owners who were booked under IPC sections and the Epidemic and Diseases Act for violating lockdown restrictions," the Commisioner explained. He further said the entire process of disposing of vehicles will be completed in a couple of days.

