362 liquor bottles seized

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the drive against illegal transportation of liquor from Telangana State, Krishna district police along with Special Enforcement Bureau conducted surprise raids in Mylavaram and Chatrai mandals and seized 362 liquor bottles on Monday. In the first incident, mobile party identified two persons at Ananthavaram carrying non-duty paid liquor bottles being transported into the district from Telangana on a motorcycle. In the second incident, Chatrai police intercepted two motorcycles carrying 262 liquor bottles and arrested two persons.