RDT donates 50,000 masks

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of its efforts to combat COVID-19, Anantapur Rural Development Trust (RDT) has joined hands with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

At a programme held at Karnati Ramamohana Rao Municipal High School here on Monday, RDT programme director Moncho Ferrer handed over 50,000 face masks to municipal commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh.

Speaking on the occasion, the civic chief thanked the RDT for donating face masks. He informed that the masks will be distributed to the public in red zones and nine containment zones of the city. VMC executive engineer ASN Prasad and RDT representatives were also present.