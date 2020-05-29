Draft plan to resume ROB works: Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the officials to prepare an action plan within a week relating to the removal of encroachments, land acquisition and other works of Road Over Bridge (ROB) near Gunadala. He was speaking at a review meeting held with the officials at his camp office here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Imtiaz said that 27 cents of land should be acquired from Eluru side, 32 cents of private land from Nunna side and 107 houses illegally built in government land should be demolished for execution of the pending ROB works near Gunadala.

In this regard, he instructed the officials to constitute a committee with R&B engineers, North tahsildar, VMC city planner, E&C SE as members and prepare a comprehensive action plan within a week for acquiring land from private persons. For the encroachers, houses will be constructed by TIDCO and for those who lost their land, he asked the VMC officials to issue TDR bonds for them.