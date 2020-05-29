STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Normalcy returning as more businesses resume in Vijayawada

Salons in the city have taken all precautionary measures to curb the spread of coronavirus as per the guidelines issued by the government.

Published: 29th May 2020 09:08 AM

A salon staff wear PPE as they work, in Vijayawada. (Photo | EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Several businesses have resumed operations in non-containment zones of the city with the relaxation of lockdown restrictions by the government. Though malls and other places of large public gatherings are still not allowed to function, small scale and wellness-related businesses such as salons, beauty parlours, tailoring shops, to name a few, have restarted business.

Contrary to expectation of an increase in service charges by these business operators owing to the losses incurred by them during the two-month lockdown, there is no hike at all. “I did not earn a single penny this summer, which is generally full of orders as it is a wedding season. Now, we have resumed our work. I do not think that increasing the stitching charges will help.

All are facing financial problems like us. Customers won’t be comfortable with increased charges and we will also suffer if we do not get orders because of high rates,” said M Janaki, a tailor in the city.
“Our service is something, which many people crave for. The turnout is expected to be huge with the reopening of salons after two months. So to avoid crowding, we have made it clear that we will take customers based on prior appointment. This will help us maintain social distance as well as keep our staff safe,” said Giri, manager of a salon chain. Owner of another salon said that despite facing huge losses, they are providing personal protective gear to all the stylists and staff. 

Comments

