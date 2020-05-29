Vijayawada hoteliers peeved as only 150 opt for paid quarantine facility

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Contrary to expectations of Krishna district administration that around 2,000 Non-Resident Telugus (NRTs) would return from various countries under Vande Bharat Mission and opt for paid quarantine, only 150-odd foreign returnees checked into hotels, much to the dismay of Vijayawada hoteliers.

As per the information provided by the district administration, the first international flight from London arrived at Vijayawada airport on May 21, followed by flights from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) and Kuwait. In all, around 200-odd NRTs returned to Krishna district. Out of them, 150 returnees opted for paid quarantine in hotels such as Hotel Taj Gateway, Fortune Murali, DV Manor, Red Fox and Alankar Inn arranged by the district administration.

Speaking to TNIE on Thursday, Vijayawada Hoteliers’ Association secretary Sanjay Mehta said, “The administration had informed us that around 2,000 NRTs will arrive under Vande Bharat Mission. However, only 150-odd foreign returnees have opted for the paid quarantine facility in the star and budget hotels.” Informing about the tariffs, he said the charges for 14-day quarantine period in star hotels are Rs 1,500, Rs 2,000 and Rs 2,500 per day.

“Despite the Centre giving relaxations for returnees opting for paid quarantine, around 30 NRTs vacated the hotels after their samples tested negative for Covid-19, seven days after their arrival to Vijayawada,” Mehta elaborated.

Whether the hoteliers would have any viability after offering the facilities for paid quarantine, he said: “As part of corporate social responsibility, we extended support to the district administration though the charges are not viable when it comes to profit.” “During a meeting held with the district administration, we requested them to ensure at least 50 per cent occupancy per hotel and not allow NRTs to check into hotels as they please. Despite the request, the NRTs checked into hotels of their choice.”