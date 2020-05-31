25 private hospitals in Krishna district to treat coronavirus cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the health department officials to ensure that Covid-19 patients get treatment in designated private hospitals, besides the Government General Hospital.

Speaking at a review meeting with the health and revenue officials at his camp office here on Saturday, Imtiaz directed them to take concrete measures to combat coronavirus in Krishna district.

“Around 2,100 ventilator beds and 5,000 oxygen beds are made available at the State Covid-19 Hospital in Vijayawada. Still there is a need to expand the medical services in the district. Hence, 25 private hospitals will soon offer treatment to coronavirus patients. There is also an urgent need to enhance supply of oxygen through pipelines to cover more beds,” he said.

The Collector further said that the government itself would recruit doctors and medical staff in private hospitals offering treatment to corona cases on a temporary basis. Government and private doctors should work in coordination to combat Covid-19. Special health teams will be constituted to screen the people arriving in Krishna district by flights and trains. Steps have also been taken to screen the passengers arriving in the district by 18 special trains from Sunday, the Collector added. Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha, GGH Superintendent P Nancharaiah and other officials attended the meeting.