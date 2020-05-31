SCR advisory for spl train passengers 

By Express News Service

South Central Railway (SCR) on Saturday released an advisory to passengers intending to travel by special trains commencing from June 1. As announced earlier, limited train operations will commence with special train services scheduled to run between various destinations from Tuesday

Refreshments for migrants at Vijayawada railway station

Women’s Welfare Organisation (WWO) of Vijayawada Division, South Central Railway (SCR) distributed refreshments, including buttermilk and water bottles, to 3,000 migrant workers on two Shramik Specials at Vijayawada Railway Station on Saturday. The WWO members, led by president P Surekha Srinivas, voluntarily donated for the noble cause to help the workers travelling to Bihar and Jharkhand. She thanked the staff and members for coming forward to help the migrants during COVID-19 crisis. Vijayawada Railway Station director Suresh was also present on the occasion.