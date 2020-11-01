Andhra Pradesh RTC to issue bus passes in Krishna district from tomorrow

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With the State government issuing guidelines for reopening educational institutions from Monday, Krishna region of Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has decided to issue bus passes in various parts of the district on November 2.

In a press release issued here on Saturday, regional manager G Nagendra Prasad said that in the first phase, bus counters will be opened at Pandit Nehru Bus Station (PNBS) and Auto Nagar in Vijayawada, Machilipatnam, Gudivada and Tiruvuru bus stations between 9 am and 6 pm.

To avoid huge crowds near the counters, students are requested to fill their details online at www.apsrtcpass.in for getting the passes, he informed. "We have given the option for the students to avail bus passes for three months or a year based on their requirement.Students should strictly follow Sanitise-Mask-Social distancing (SMS) while availing bus passes at the respective counters," Nagendra Prasad said, adding that the remaining counters will be reopened in the district in a phased manner.