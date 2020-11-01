INOX multiplexes in Vijayawada ready for show time after COVID-19 lockdown

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Almost after seven months, INOX multiplexes in Vijayawada are gearing up to resume operations from Sunday with a limited seating capacity and in strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Centre. With this, the desire of film buffs in the city who were eagerly waiting to watch the films on the silver screen is going to get fulfilled.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, INOX Multiplex unit manager K Naresh said that the SOPs formulated by the multiplex management are simple and audience-friendly. It will ensure that the overall cinema viewing experience is safe and reliable.

"We are fully geared up for the new normal and are according top priority to safety and hygiene. Our preparations on the hygiene and disinfection front will set new benchmark for any public premises, whether inside the auditorium, or in our lobbies and F&B counters," he said.

Elaborating further, the unit manager said that INOX will discontinue the use of paper tickets and will only issue e- tickets. The walk-in guests will also make the booking by scanning the QR codes placed near the Box Office. INOX has also developed a fully loaded all-in-one booking SMS confirmation.

This SMS comes with four different links, one which allows you to check in with your QR code, second, which shows the auditorium’s seat chart and the location of your seat on the seat chart, so that you don’t have to enquire with anyone.

The third link provides you access to the F&B menu to place your order and the fourth link allows you to download your complete e-ticket with all the details. He informed that food ordering can be done by scanning the QR codes placed at the food counters.

Four shows will be screened at the two multiplexes from Sunday, the first show will be screened from 3:15 pm and the final show will be concluded at 10:30 pm.

In all, the two multiplexes have eight screens, of which only four will function following the SOP. Meanwhile, the managements of single screen theatres are planning to resume their operations from November 14 on the occasion of Diwali festival.

SOPs to be implemented