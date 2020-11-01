'Jayaho' paints Vijayawada's speed-breakers to curb rash driving

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If you find white stripes on speed-breakers in the city, there are chances that they are not painted by the Corporation staff, but by a group of volunteers from Jayaho, a voluntary organisation.

Sharing the reason for painting speed-breakers and dividers, Jayashree Kolla, founder of the organisation said, "We see many accidents due to lack of visibility of the speed-breakers. We stop for a minute, become sad and move on. Once I saw a little girl getting hurt in one of the accidents along with her parents. That accident shook me up and that is when I decided to take up this work."

It has been three years since the group has been painting the speed-breakers and putting sign boards near black spots in and around Vijayawada.

Jayashree, along with her teammates, has been giving lectures on road safety and driving precautions in schools and colleges since 2015. "The youngsters are the ones who need to be educated the most. We teach them in a friendly manner. Often when rules are imposed, the youngsters will mostly likely disobey them. We try to explain the consequences and strike a chord with them, which eventually motivates them to follow the rules," she said.

The team has also repaired several roads across the city. "We fix small potholes as we do not have proper equipment. But we have forwarded complaints for many major road repairs and after our interference, the Corporation has repaired them," Jayashree said.

This apart, the team has recently donated Rs 50,000 to economically backward students towards their school fees. "I use all my savings for donations and other volunteer works that we take up," she added.