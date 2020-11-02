Denizens watch Mahesh Babu flick as cinemas reopen in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The turnout of movie buffs was decent at two multiplexes, which reopened on Sunday after months of staying shut, in the city. Adhering strictly to the Covid-19 guidelines issued by the Centre, the cinemas allowed only those who were wearing masks and after examination of body temperatures with thermal scanners.

Vijayawada has six multiplexes--three on MG Road and one each in Gandhi Nagar, Patamata and Sanath Nagar. However, only the INOX multiplex and Cinepolis at Sanath Nagar have resumed operations, while the others will do so on November 6. With no new movies ready for release, Mahesh Babu-starrer ‘Sarileru Neekevvaru’ and Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kanulu Kanulanu Dochayante’ were screened.

As it was the weekend, youngsters thronged the cinemas for the screening of the first show at 3:15 pm. The crowd rose steadily till the last show began at 7:15 pm. “Even though I had watched both the flicks in theatres before Covid-19 outbreak and on OTT platforms later, it was a great experience to watch them on big screen again,” said Y Venkatesh, who had come to one of the multiplexes with his friends.

Meanwhile, Cinepolis unit manager Sanjeev said the theatre opened with 50 per cent occupancy, and cashless transactions were encouraged. “We don’t want to take any risk with the public health. Only one screen (four shows) out of the total six was operated on the day one.”