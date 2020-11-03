12,621 kids rescued in Andhra under Operation Muskaan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the week-long special drive conducted across the State from October 28 to November 2, police rescued 12,621 children. Of the 12,621 children, 10,492 are boys and 2,129 are girls. In a press release, officials from the police headquarters, said that 3,339 street children were rescued during the drive held on Monday.

All the rescued kids were handed over to their families, while the orphans were sent to child care centres. The highest number of kids were rescued in Kurnool district, followed by Prakasam and Anantapur districts in the week-long drive. Under Krishna district police limits, officials rescued 577 children and 118 kids were rescued under Vijayawada Commissionerate limits in the past one week. “The operation was conducted mainly at bus stands, railway stations, hotels, mechanic shops and other places and Covid tests were conducted on children,” the officials said.