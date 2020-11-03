STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

12,621 kids rescued in Andhra under Operation Muskaan

In the week-long special drive conducted across the State from October 28 to November 2, police rescued 12,621 children.

Published: 03rd November 2020 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2020 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

Vijayawada CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao interacts with children rescued under Operation Muskaan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Vijayawada CP Ch Dwaraka Tirumala Rao interacts with children rescued under Operation Muskaan in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  In the week-long special drive conducted across the State from October 28 to November 2, police rescued 12,621 children. Of the 12,621 children, 10,492 are boys and 2,129 are girls.  In a press release, officials from the police headquarters, said that 3,339 street children were rescued during the drive held on Monday.

All the rescued kids were handed over to their families, while the orphans were sent to child care centres. The highest number of kids were rescued in Kurnool district, followed by Prakasam and Anantapur districts in the week-long drive. Under Krishna district police limits, officials rescued 577 children and 118 kids were rescued under Vijayawada Commissionerate limits in the past one week. “The operation was conducted mainly at bus stands, railway stations, hotels, mechanic shops and other places and Covid tests were conducted on children,” the officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Operation Muskaan
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo| EPS)
Attorney General declines consent for contempt proceedings against Jagan
Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair at ACJM (Economic Offences) Court in Kochi on Tuesday. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Kerala gold smuggling case: ED quizzes Swapna Suresh, Sandeep Nair
Surybala Shahi, a travel blogger who works with an MNC in Gurugram, is temporarily soaking up the Himachali culture till her office reopens.
Why these professionals shifted base to the hills amid work-from-home set up
Defending the Indefensible: Mahathir and the ‘Crisis of Islam’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)
18 Trump rallies estimated to have led to over 30,000 COVID-19 cases, 700 deaths: Stanford study
For representational purposes
95% of COVID-19 patients in Chennai discharged, only 3% active cases in city
Gallery
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out for in the upcoming edition of the tournament.
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
Every IPL franchise has spent considerable time evaluating and analysing their squad and all of them boasted excellent performers. Let us take a look at some of the finds of IPL 2020.
Devdutt Padikkal to Varun Chakravarthy: Finds of IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp