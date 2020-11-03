Man dies of cardiac arrest in RTC bus

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 45-year-old man died of cardiac arrest while travelling in an APSRTC bus near Hanuman Junction on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Ienalla Anjaneyulu of Chilakalapudi in Machilipatnam. He was returning from Eluru after visiting a relative.

According to Hanuman Junction police, the bus conductor noticed that Anjaneyulu had fallen off his seat and one of the passengers immediately dialled 108 ambulance service. The incident took place around 10 pm on Sunday when the bus reached Hanuman Junction bus station. The paramedics declared Anjaneyulu dead.