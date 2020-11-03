Vijayawada Municipal Corporation guidelines amidst fears of Covid second wave

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the second wave of Covid-19 is expected in winter, Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh has issued a set of guidelines to be followed by the public to contain the spread of virus. The civic chief held a review meeting with all heads of departments (HODs) on the measures to contain the spread of the virus at the VMC command control room here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, Venkatesh said, “Prevention is better than cure, as there is a possibility of second wave of Covid-19 in winter which is witnessed in European countries.

Keeping this in view, public should strictly follow Sanitise- Mask-Social distancing (SMS) mantra in public places. The civic chief further said that as the educational institutions reopened on Monday, the managements should follow Covid guidelines.

The medical officers concerned should monitor regularly and if precautions are taken in the initial stage of the second wave, it can be managed effectively. Public health wing and MEPMA officials of Vijayawada Municipal Corporation will conduct re gular awareness programmes to ensure that all Covid norms are strictly followed even though Vijayawada has less number of active cases, he added.

Measures to be taken to prevent virus spread

Regular monitoring of persons who are returning from neighbouring States and foreign countries (frequent travellers). Ward health secretaries shall track those persons and get them tested immediately after arrival

The database of persons, who travel regularly, such as lorry drivers or travel agency drivers etc, shall be prepared and their travel movement shall be reported and they shall be tested after their arrival from long travel

Regularly create awareness through volunteers to maintain physical distance in public places such as vegetable markets (rythu bazars), departmental stores, meat/fish stalls, liquor shops etc

Take up door-to-door survey for identification of persons who are suffering from Covid symptoms

All medical and sanitation staff shall monitor and conduct awareness activities

Spraying of sodium hypochlorite in all public places to avoid spread of Covid-19

Covid testing vehicles shall be deputed to nearby educational institutions for testing teachers/students and disinfection activity shall be taken up in and around the institutions

Barricading shall be set in the hot spots declared by the District Collector

The urban community development staff, welfare secretaries and sanitary inspectors shall conduct meetings with residential welfare associations on how to tackle coronavirus

Wearing of masks shall be enforced aggressively and assistance from police may be taken in this regard by writing to the Commissioner of Police