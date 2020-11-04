Gudivada rural police arrest five bike lifters, 9 bikes recovered

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Gudivada rural police on Tuesday arrested five bike lifters and recovered nine motorcycles worth `5 lakh from their possession. Addressing the media, Circle Inspector D Ramana said that the accused were found moving suspiciously when the police were conducting vehicle check near Dondapadu canal. When asked to produce documents, they gave evasive answers and tried to flee the spot.

The alert police took the accused into their custody. Later, they confessed to have stolen nine bikes in Gudivada mandal.

“The accused committed thefts to fund their vices. Some are old offenders and even served jail term. All the recovered vehicles will be handed over to the rightful owners,” the CI said.The accused were later produced in Gudivada court.