Notice to Vijayawada hotel for serving stale food

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted a surprise raid on a restaurant in the city and collected samples of a few dishes on Tuesday.

A team, led by regional food controller N Purnachandra Rao, conducted surprise checks in the restaurant and found food items beyond the expiry date. They also noticed the management was supplying stale meat to its customers.

The officials served notices to the restaurant management for poor hygiene and found that the management violated Covid-19 guidelines.