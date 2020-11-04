Tension as idol vandalised at Sivagiri, BJP seeks action

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while in Moghalrajpuram on Tuesday after an idol of Lord Krishna installed at Sivagiri was vandalised by unidentified miscreants. Though the incident took place on Monday evening, it came to light on Tuesday morning.

Saiva Kshetram seer Siva Swami, accompanied by leaders of BJP and VHP, reached the temple and staged a demonstration condemning the attacks on Hindu temples.

Siva Swami said in the past few months attacks on the Hindu temples were increasing steadily across the State.

The government should take steps to identify the culprits attacking the Hindu temples and take stern action against them to prevent recurrence of such incidents in future, he asserted.

BJP city leader Sivaji Nagalingam said that 68 Hindu temples were attacked in Andhra Pradesh after YSRC came to power.

Meanwhile, the BJP and VHP leaders have lodged a complaint with the Machavaram police over the incident.