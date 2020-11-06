Krishna Lanka residents refuse to relocate

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even though the State government has expedited the construction works of the retaining wall to prevent inundation of low-lying areas in Krishna Lanka during the floods to River Krishna, the residents of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Tarakarama Nagar and other areas are reluctant to vacate the localities and occupy the houses to be sanctioned to them at Jakkampudi and Ajit Singh Nagar.

The residents maintain that they are not against the construction of the retaining wall on the banks of River Krishna, but do not want to get relocated to alternative housing provided to them at Jakkampudi and Ajit Singh Nagar.

Speaking to TNIE, J Balaswamy (60), a daily wage labourer, who has been staying at Bhupesh Gupta Nagar for the past 15 years, said that they suffer losses every year as their valuables and household items get damaged due to floods to River Krishna. This year too, we faced similar problem but our woes have doubled due to the pandemic. We want completion of the retaining wall, but before that the authorities concerned should discuss with us about its execution and the extent of land required for it,” he said.

Asked whether he was ready to get relocated, Balaswamy maintained that the government should first provide them a financial assistance of `10,000 for the damage caused during recent floods and later discuss about relocation.

Another resident, Bathina Sambaiah (52), a steward at a hotel, and a resident of Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, said a team of officials from the civic body and the district administration intimated them about the construction of retaining wall and told them to shift to Jakkampudi and Ajit Singh Nagar.

“Majority of residents in Krishna Lanka are facing severe financial crisis as they have lost their jobs due to the pandemic. Several residents are daily wage labourers and working at MG Road and Auto Nagar. If the government allocates houses at Jakkampudi and Ajit Singh Nagar, the little amount we earn every day will be spent on travelling,’’ he said.

According to revenue officials, in the first phase, retaining wall was constructed between Ramalingeswara Nagar and Koti Nagar covering 2 km distance at a cost of `122 crore. The second phase works, which are yet to start, cover 1.56 km between Koti Nagar and Tarakarama Nagar at an estimated cost of `104 crore.

Around 8,204 families are residing in Krishna Lanka, Bhupesh Gupta Nagar, Ranigarithota and Chalasani Nagar. Of them, 4,670 families are staying on the banks of River Krishna and their houses were inundated due to the release of floodwater downstream Prakasam Barrage. Around 2,257 houses were damaged following the recent floods to River Krishna.

A senior VMC official on condition of anonymity said that after the floodwater receded, a team of officials from revenue, VMC and irrigation department conducted a ground-level survey to estimate the losses.

Officials identified 2,542 encroachments on the river banks which need to be demolished for completion of retaining wall and houses need to be allocated for 2,221 families.