STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

RTA seizes 10 vehicles for plying without permit

In case of any violation, the department will seize the vehicle on the spot and the driver will be booked for negligence. 

Published: 06th November 2020 07:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2020 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

RTA officials verifying the documents of vehicles ferrying passengers in Krishna district on Thursday.

RTA officials verifying the documents of vehicles ferrying passengers in Krishna district on Thursday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department on Thursday seized 10 vehicles for ferrying passengers from Telangana to Krishna district without permit, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra. The DTC said that the department has come to know that a few four-wheelers from neighbouring States are plying without permit. 

Taking the issue on a serious note, five special enforcement teams have been constituted to intensify vigil on the vehicles plying without paying taxes to the department, thereby causing loss to the department.

Purendra further said that in the last few months, the department has adopted a wait-and-watch approach and didn’t initiate any action against those ferrying passengers during the pandemic. But, now the APSRTC and the private bus operators have resumed their operations to Telangana from Vijayawada and other parts of the district. 

Cashing in on the demand from the passengers, a few persons owning vehicles have started ferrying people without permit posing risk to the lives of passengers. 

As per the Road Transport Authority (RTA) guidelines, the persons operating the vehicles such as motor cabs and maxi cabs for ferrying passengers should  pay life tax and obtain fitness certificate (FC) and no objection certificate (NOC) from the department. 

In case of any violation, the department will seize the vehicle on the spot and the driver will be booked for negligence. This apart, the department will also collect a compounding fee of `12,000 for maxi cab and `20,000 for motor cab, Purendra informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Krishna
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in Andhra Pradesh
Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden speaks at the Chase Center in Wilmington. (Photo | AFP)
Joe Biden wins more votes than any other presidential candidate in US history
Gallery
There are IPL stars who got off the flying starts, only to lose their way over the course of the season while there were those who struggled to find form for much of the group stage and by the time they did, it was too late for their team. Let us take a l
MS Dhoni to Glenn Maxwell: Biggest failures of IPL 2020
The upcoming Women's T20 Challenge is set to witness top Indian cricketers joining forces with the biggest names from overseas to compete in a four-match tournament. Ahead of the tournament, let's have a look at the top five Indian players to watch out fo
Women's T20 Challenge: Top Indian players to watch out for
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp