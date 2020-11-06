RTA seizes 10 vehicles for plying without permit

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The transport department on Thursday seized 10 vehicles for ferrying passengers from Telangana to Krishna district without permit, said Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra. The DTC said that the department has come to know that a few four-wheelers from neighbouring States are plying without permit.

Taking the issue on a serious note, five special enforcement teams have been constituted to intensify vigil on the vehicles plying without paying taxes to the department, thereby causing loss to the department.

Purendra further said that in the last few months, the department has adopted a wait-and-watch approach and didn’t initiate any action against those ferrying passengers during the pandemic. But, now the APSRTC and the private bus operators have resumed their operations to Telangana from Vijayawada and other parts of the district.

Cashing in on the demand from the passengers, a few persons owning vehicles have started ferrying people without permit posing risk to the lives of passengers.

As per the Road Transport Authority (RTA) guidelines, the persons operating the vehicles such as motor cabs and maxi cabs for ferrying passengers should pay life tax and obtain fitness certificate (FC) and no objection certificate (NOC) from the department.

In case of any violation, the department will seize the vehicle on the spot and the driver will be booked for negligence. This apart, the department will also collect a compounding fee of `12,000 for maxi cab and `20,000 for motor cab, Purendra informed.