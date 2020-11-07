Central team to visit Krishna district to assess crop loss

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiyaz on Friday informed that a Central team will visit the district on November 9 to assess the crop loss due to the havoc wreaked by recent rains and floods in the district.

According to the schedule, the team will visit the photo exhibition arranged at the Collector’s camp office. Later, the Collector will make a presentation to them.

At 2:30 pm, the team will inspect vegetable and horticulture nurseries at Kotikalapudi in Ibrahimpatnam mandal. At 3 pm, the team members will visit Kanchikacherla, Ganiatkuru and Chevatikallu and at 4 pm, they will inspect cotton and chilli plantations at Chanderlapadu mandal, Kodavatikallu and Veladikottpalem.