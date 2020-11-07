Truck driver booked for murder attempt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A truck driver was booked for slitting the throat of a man using a cobbler’s knife near Sitara Junction under Bhavanipuram police station limits on Friday. The accused was identified as Potlapalli Purna Reddy (28). According to Bhavanipuram CI Murali Krishna, when the accused was thrashing his mother over a family dispute, one Eeswar Reddy (34) intervened and chided him. In a fit of rage, Purna slit the throat of Eeswar.