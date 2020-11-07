STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation to come up with plan to protect climate

Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh said that the Corporation has uploaded available evidence based on CSCAF data and the information uploaded will be validated by the CSCAF team.

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city

A view of Vijayawada Municipal corporation building in the city. (File Photo| Ch Narayana Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada Municipal Commissioner V Prasanna Venkatesh on Friday said that Vijayawada has been selected to participate in the Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework (CSCAF) 2.0 under Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs' Smart Cities Mission.

He said that CSCAF 2.0 consists of 28 diverse indicators across five sectors which are energy and green buildings, urban planning, green cover and biodiversity, mobility and air quality, water management and waste management.

The civic chief released the poster of the event on the occasion. City coordinator and urban planner from UN-Habitat Imran Basha has been appointed the nodal officer to extend help to the civic officials.

Additional Commissioner (Projects) U Sarada Devi said that the project will be taken up in collaboration, participation and data collection from various departments like VMC, APPCB, APSRTC, RTA, APCPDCL, AP Biodiversity Board and other departments.

The civic chief said that the Corporation has uploaded available evidence based on CSCAF data and the information uploaded will be validated by the CSCAF team. "The data collection from a few departments is under process. That data too will be uploaded shortly. The Climate Smart Cities Assessment Framework 2.0 will help Vijayawada learn and embrace best practices," Venkatesh added.

