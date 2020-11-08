STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 negative certificate must for Sabarimala pilgrims

Devotees who want to visit Sabarimala, need to mandatorily register themselves with the Kerala State police on the virtual queue portal.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:26 AM

Sabarimala

Sabarimala (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Devotees who want to visit Sabarimala, need to mandatorily register themselves with the Kerala State police on the virtual queue portal.  Only 1,000 pilgrims per day on week days and 2,000 on weekends will be allowed to register on this portal on the first come first served basis.  The pilgrims will get the clearance for the visit to the temple only if they upload Covid negative certificate obtained 48 hours before registration.    For registration, devotees can visit http://sabarimaonline.org.

In view of the prevailing coronavirus pandemic across the country, the State government, which is taking all possible measures for the safety of pilgrims visiting Sabarimala shrine, issued the guidelines after holding a virtual conference with the Chief Secretary of the Kerala government on Saturday. The conference was attended by Secretary of Revenue (Endowments) Girija Shankar and Commissioner of Endowments P Arjun Rao.

No entry for children, senior citizens in Sabarimala

Later, they said all the pilgrims will have to undergo the antigen test at the entry points of the renowned pilgrim town. The cost of the test is to be borne by pilgrims only. Children below the age of 10, senior citizens above 60 years and those with comorbidities are strictly not allowed to visit Sabarimala. Pilgrims should carry Ayushman Bharat Card with them. Bathing at River Pampa and Ghee Abhishek on the hill shrine are strictly prohibited. 

Night halt at Pampa, Sannidhanam and Ganapathi Kovil is not allowed. Pilgrims need to enter the temple town only through Erumeli and Vadaserrikara routes, they said.Girija Shankar and Arjun Rao said all the assistant commissioners of endowments in the State are directed to identify at least 15 Guru Swamys in their respective districts and hold a meeting with them to create an awareness about Covid guidelines among Ayyappa devotees. They are also asked to erect boards displaying the guidelines at all the railway stations. The Transport Commissioner has been asked to issue necessary instructions to the travel agencies in this regard.

Sabarimala COVID-19 Coronavirus
