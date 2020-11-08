STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Last date for RGUKT entrance test extended till November 13

The second semester will commence in April and conclude in August.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. ( Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The last date for submission of online application for Common Entrance Test (CET) at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technology (RGUKT) has been extended up to November 13 without fine and up to November 16 with a fine of Rs 1,000.

The university officials informed that the first semester examination for the year 2020-21 will be held during March-end. The online classes for PUC-2, E2, E3 and E4 began on November 2. 

The second semester will commence in April and conclude in August. At present, the students of PUC-2 are appearing for their second semester examinations, the results of which will determine the branch allocation in the first year of engineering. Another opportunity to write the PUC-2 second-semester examination will be provided in the first week of December for those students who are not willing to appear for the exam at the campus due to the pandemic.

With respect to Covid-19 protocols to be followed within the campus, the university officials stated that the students will enter and leave the campus in a staggered manner and only one-third of the total strength will be in the campus at any point of time. This apart, doctors will visit the university regularly to ensure that only healthy students stay in the campus.

