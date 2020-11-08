VDS members prevent temple theft in Krishna

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Village defence squad (VDS) of Arthamuru village in Bantumilli mandal prevented a temple theft and also helped police nab the accused. According to Bantumilli police, VDS members on Friday night noticed one person trying to break into Sai Baba temple at Arthamuru.

Upon noticing the squad, the accused tried to escape from the spot. The VDS members alerted DSP Mehboob Basha who reached the spot. The police checked the bike left behind by the accused and found his Aadhaar card and other details. Cops eventually arrested accused Chintala Siva. A case has been registered against the accused. Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu appreciated the VDS members.