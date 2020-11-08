Vijayawada Municipal Corporation translocates trees to preserve green cover

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at conserving the green cover, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a tree translocation drive to give a new lease of life to over 120 trees, which otherwise have to be axed as part of the ongoing construction projects progressing in various parts of the city. In the past few years, various development and infrastructure projects are progressing in the city and authorities concerned are often drawing flak from environmentalists for felling trees during road expansion.

VMC translocates trees at Ajit Singh Nagar flyover

However, tree translocation is not new to the city. The first such initiative was taken by Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) in April 2017 by translocating around 272 trees on the stretch between Benz Circle and Ramesh Hospital Junction to make way for Benz Circle flyover-I. In January 2018, the APGBC claimed that they have achieved 81 per cent survival rate. Around 74 trees were replanted at Sitara Junction and the remaining near Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Ramalingeswara Nagar. Since then, several people and government departments have adopted this practice instead of axing trees. In a similar exercise, the VMC has recently launched a drive to translocate 120 trees from Singh Nagar and adjacent to NH-16 stretch.

Speaking to TNIE, VMC additional director (Horticulture) J Jyothi said that the civic body has taken the initiative to preserve the green cover in the city without obstructing various development works. As part of the drive, the horticulture department staff have already translocated 54 trees, which would have otherwise been axed for the construction of the central divider between Singh Nagar flyover and Pipula Road Junction. The trees were replanted at Amma Garden adjacent to Singh Nagar flyover. In the second phase, 24 trees on the NH-16 stretch will be translocated to STP near Kandrika for executing the Benz Circle flyover-II works, she said, adding that the remaining trees will be translocated in a phased manner.

Speaking about the translocation process, Jyothi said that initially, the periphery of the roots will be dug up to form a ball of earth and later covered with gunny bags to facilitate transportation without disturbing it. In the next phase, the translocated trees will be replanted in the destination pits identified in another location.