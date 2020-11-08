STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Vijayawada Municipal Corporation translocates trees to preserve green cover

However, tree translocation is not new to the city.

Published: 08th November 2020 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2020 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aimed at conserving the green cover, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has launched a tree translocation drive to give a new lease of life to over 120 trees, which otherwise have to be axed as part of the ongoing construction projects progressing in various parts of the city. In the past few years, various development and infrastructure projects are progressing in the city and authorities concerned are often drawing flak from environmentalists for felling trees during road expansion. 

VMC translocates trees at Ajit Singh Nagar flyover
in the city | Prasant Madugula

However, tree translocation is not new to the city. The first such initiative was taken by Andhra Pradesh Greening and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) in April 2017 by translocating around 272 trees on the stretch between Benz Circle and Ramesh Hospital Junction to make way for Benz Circle flyover-I. In January 2018, the APGBC claimed that they have achieved 81 per cent survival rate. Around 74 trees were replanted at Sitara Junction and the remaining near Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at Ramalingeswara Nagar. Since then, several people and government departments have adopted this practice instead of axing trees. In a similar exercise, the VMC has recently launched a drive to translocate 120 trees from Singh Nagar and adjacent to NH-16 stretch. 

Speaking to TNIE, VMC additional director (Horticulture) J Jyothi said that the civic body has taken the initiative to preserve the green cover in the city without obstructing various development works. As part of the drive, the horticulture department staff have already translocated 54 trees, which would have otherwise been axed for the construction of the central divider between Singh Nagar flyover and Pipula Road Junction. The trees were replanted at Amma Garden adjacent to Singh Nagar flyover. In the second phase, 24 trees on the NH-16 stretch will be translocated to STP near Kandrika for executing the Benz Circle flyover-II works, she said, adding that the remaining trees will be translocated in a phased manner. 

Speaking about the translocation process, Jyothi said that initially, the periphery of the roots will be dug up to form a ball of earth and later covered with gunny bags to facilitate transportation without disturbing it. In the next phase, the translocated trees will be replanted in the destination pits identified in another location.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayawada Municipal Corporation Trees
India Matters
Only three students attend a class at SVBNR English Medium High School in Tirumala on Thursday due to Covid fear. (Photo | EPS)
COVID-19: 575 students, 829 teachers infected as schools reopen in AP
For representational purposes
Government eases guidelines for BPOs, norms to facilitate 'Work From Home'
For representational purpose. . (Photo | Reuters)
India may have lost Rs 20 lakh crore during April-September
TNIE Expressions: 'Trump’s return will mean unpredictability in ties'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Supporters of President Donald Trump rally in Beverly Hills. (Photo | AP)
US Elections: Trump supporters seen carrying guns outside counting centres
The Sunday morning in the village was rocked by the sound of bursting crackers.
Deepavali arrives early for Kamala Harris' ancestral village Thulasendrapuram
Gallery
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
On November 8, 2016, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes will cease to be legal tender.
Demonetization Anniversary: Here are the problems people faced during those testing times
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp