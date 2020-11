By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A wall collapsed at Durga temple on Saturday evening. The incident happened near Old Nivedanasala and no casualties were reported as there was no devotee movement when the wall collapsed. Temple officials said the wall was in a dilapidated condition and it became weaker during the recent rains.

The incident created panic among devotees as this is the second such incident after the boulders fell on ghat road due to heavy rainfall during the Dasara festivities.