Handcuffing row: NHRC tells DGP, Chief Secretary to take action 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has forwarded the complaint of president of AP Civil Liberties Association Muppalla Subba Rao, who wrote to the commission seeking action against State police for handcuffing farmers of Amaravati, to the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Director General of Police (DGP) directing that “appropriate action” be taken in the issue.

​The commission has given eight weeks for the same.

According to the NHRC communiqué to the CS and the DGP, Subba Rao’s complaint was placed before the commission on November 6.

“This complaint be transmitted to the authority concerned for action deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks, associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter,” it said.

In his complaint, Subba Rao alleged that cases were foisted against Dalit farmers to “disrupt” the movement against the government’s three capital decision. He alleged that the police violated human rights by handcuffing the farmers and misused their powers by changing the sections of the case to those under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act deliberately.

He alleged that cases were foisted against several farmers by the police, who were harassing the farmers with the backing of the government.

The complainant also sought compensation to the farmers. After the handcuffing incident, the TDP and Congress leaders had also complained to the NHRC.