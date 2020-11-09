STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Handcuffing row: NHRC tells DGP, Chief Secretary to take action 

According to the NHRC communiqué to the Chief Secretary and the DGP, Subba Rao’s complaint was placed before the commission on November 6. 

Published: 09th November 2020 10:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2020 10:13 AM   |  A+A-

HANDCUFF, ARREST

After the handcuffing incident, the TDP and Congress leaders had also complained to the NHRC. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has forwarded the complaint of president of AP Civil Liberties Association Muppalla Subba Rao, who wrote to the commission seeking action against State police for handcuffing farmers of Amaravati, to the Chief Secretary (CS) and the Director General of Police (DGP) directing that “appropriate action” be taken in the issue. 

​The commission has given eight weeks for the same.

According to the NHRC communiqué to the CS and the DGP, Subba Rao’s complaint was placed before the commission on November 6. 

“This complaint be transmitted to the authority concerned for action deemed appropriate. The authority concerned is directed to take appropriate action within eight weeks, associating the complainant/victim and to inform him/her of the action taken in the matter,” it said.

In his complaint, Subba Rao alleged that cases were foisted against Dalit farmers to “disrupt” the movement against the government’s three capital decision. He alleged that the police violated human rights by handcuffing the farmers and misused their powers by changing the sections of the case to those under SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act deliberately. 

He alleged that cases were foisted against several farmers by the police, who were harassing the farmers with the backing of the government. 

The complainant also sought compensation to the farmers. After the handcuffing incident, the TDP and Congress leaders had also complained to the NHRC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
A few of the producers who have approached the Delhi High Court include Aamir Khan (L), Karan Johar (R), Salman Khan and more.
Delhi HC asks two channels not to air defamatory content against Bollywood
Representational image (File photo)
Firecracker ban: CAIT demands compensation for traders' losses
A heath worker cuts the strip after taking a nasal sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
Delhi overtakes Maharashtra, Kerala as highest contributor to new COVID-19 cases
A screenshot from the ad posted online. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Right-wingers on Twitter call for #BoycottTanishq again after ad against firecrackers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, who was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC refuses interim bail to Arnab Goswami, asks him to move lower court
US Presidential-elect Joe Biden (File Photo | AP)
US Prez-elect Joe Biden begins transition as Trump refuses to concede
Gallery
US President-elect Joe Biden's pet German Shepherd Major will be making history as the first rescue dog to live in the White House. (Photo | Joe Biden Instagram)
Champ and Major: Meet the four-legged members of US President-elect Joe Biden's family
After making headlines with her wedding in October, actress Kajal Aggarwal is now holidaying with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, in Maldives. (Photo | Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)
Kajal Aggarwal gives a sneak peek into her honeymoon in Maldives
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp