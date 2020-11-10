83 teachers infected with COVID-19 in Krishna district

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has said that 83 teachers were infected with COVID-19 in Krishna district when they were diagnosed after reopening of schools on November 2.

In a video conference held with Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney on Monday, he informed that six schools were closed in Kruthivennu and Gampalagudem mandals after the teachers were infected with coronavirus. As many as 14 students at Pedana also contracted the virus, he added.

The Collector further said that at present 5,500 samples are being collected per day in the district. He said that 53 vacant Arogya Mitra posts were filled and one-day training was given to them. Joint Collector (Welfare) L Siva Shankar, DM&HO M Suhasini and other officials were present.