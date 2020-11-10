Now, riding sans helmet in Krishna district can lead to suspension of driving licence

Sistla Dakshina Murthy By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: If you don't wear a helmet while riding, you may lose your licence permanently henceforth in Krishna district. Reiterating that wearing a helmet is every rider's responsibility, the transport department with the support of police department has decided to make wearing of helmets mandatory from January 2021.

Despite strict enforcement and awareness campaigns conducted by the RTA and police department, most two-wheeler riders seem to have given a go-by to wearing helmets. Around 1,400 persons were booked by the city police since January this year for not wearing helmets. For the first time, the vehicle user’s licence will be suspended by the transport department for three months.

If they repeat the offence, their licence will be cancelled permanently.It may be recalled here that the State government on October 21 issued a GO enhancing the fines for various traffic violations as per the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019.

Following which, the RTA officials have enhanced the fine from a mere Rs 100 to 1,000 and a three-month driving licence suspension. Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act mandates two-wheeler riders as well as pillion riders to complusorily wear helmets conforming to the standards of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

Speaking to TNIE, Deputy Transport Commissioner (DTC) M Purendra said that in the past few years, the highest number of fatalities took place because the riders/drivers were not wearing helmets and seat belts.

In particular to the road accidents involving two -wheelers, around 70 per cent of deaths were due to head injuries and wearing a helmet could have saved lives of some persons. At present, the transport department and police are counselling the helmet-less riders after imposing a penalty of Rs 1,000.

He added that but from January, the enforcement will be strict in the district and violators’ licence will be suspended for three months. "The new Motor Vehicles Act has been effective since September 1 last year. But, the State government issued a GO for its implementation on October 21. Instructions were given to all the officers that both punishments apply to the violation and for both the rider as well as the pillion rider," Purendra said.

The DTC said that as per the Section 206 (4) of Motor Vehicles Act, police officers have been given the authority to recommend the cancellation of the violator’s driving licence and confiscate the same to send it to the RTA.