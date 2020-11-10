Vijayawada police rescue abandoned newborn baby

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a school at Arugolanu village in Bapulapadu mandal under Hanuman Junction police station limits late Sunday night.The identity of the girl’s parents are yet to be ascertained and the child was handed over to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials.

According to Hanuman Junction police, the incident reportedly took place around 11 pm on Sunday. The parents abandoned the day-old baby in a school which is being run by Christian missionaries. The incident came to light when one school teacher Mary heard the cries of the child on Monday morning and informed the police.

On receiving information, police rushed to the spot and shifted the baby to government general hospital for medical check-up. “The child is healthy and she is shifted to the child care home run by ICDS. A missing case was registered and teams were formed to know the whereabouts of the girl’s parents. We are also verifying the details of all newborns in nearby hospitals,” the police said.

