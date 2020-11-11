STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18 police stations to merge with Vijayawada Commissionerate

Meanwhile, Krishna district police unit would see its jurisdiction reduced by almost two sub-divisions from 51 law and order police stations to 35. 

Vijayawada police

Image of Vijayawada police personnel used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By phanindra papasani
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 18 rural Law and Order (L&O) police stations in Krishna district are likely to merge with Vijayawada police Commissionerate, while two police stations might be merged with Krishna district police unit, as per the proposal sent by police department to the government.

With the State government initiating the process of reorganising the existing 13 districts, all the district police units were instructed to send proposals on merging and detaching of police stations in their jurisdiction. In this regard, a proposal with respect to the reorganisation of police stations in Krishna district was sent to the DGP office for approval, sources in the police department said. 

Krishna district police unit will be getting two police stations from Vuyyur Circle - Thotlavalluru and Pamidimukkala. “With this merger, Vijayawada police Commissionerate will be the largest when compared to other Commissionerates. At present, the city has 22 stations, and now it will go up to 38. For administrative convenience, government may create additional posts which will be filled with Deputy Commissioner and Assistant Commissioner rank officials,” said a senior IPS official. 

Meanwhile, Krishna district police unit would see its jurisdiction reduced by almost two sub-divisions from 51 law and order police stations to 35.“Not just L&O, there will be changes in all wings of police department such as traffic, special crime parties, APSP battalions, Armed Reserve strength, technical experts and other resources,” sources said.

List of 18 police stations 

Jaggaiahpeta, Vatsavai, Chillakallu, Penuganchiprolu, Nandigama, Kanchikacherla, Chandarlapadu, Veerulapadu, Tiruvuru, Vissannapeta, Chatrai, Gampalagudem, Mylavaram, G Konduru, A Konduru, Reddigudem, Hanuman Junction and Veeravalli 
All these 18 stations are mostly from two sub-divisions - Nandigama and Nuzvid
This makes the jurisdiction limits of Vijayawada police Commissionerate extending up to Hanuman Junction on one side, Vissannapet and Jaggaiahpet on the other side

