One killed as truck hits bike

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: One person died and another suffered injuries after a speeding truck hit their bike near Nakkalampet crossroads in Nandigama mandal on Tuesday.

According to Nandigama police, the deceased was identified as Sheikh Khasim, a resident of Vemulanarva in Vatsavai mandal. He was on his way to Vijayawada on his motorcycle along with his friend Siddapalli Rama Koteswara Rao. While they were crossing the road at the junction, a speeding truck coming from the opposite direction hit their bike resulting in the instantaneous death of Khasim.

Passers-by alerted police and called 108 ambulance to rush the injured to hospital. While Khasim died on the spot, Koteswara Rao’s condition is said to be critical.

