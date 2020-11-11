Test 200 samples from each mandal, says Collector

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: District Collector A Md Imtiaz has directed the health department officials to test 200 samples per day from each mandal to reduce the severity of Covid-19 in the district.

He was speaking at a review meeting held with various department officials to take stock of the measures being taken to contain the spread of the virus in the district. The collector asked the officials to send the collected samples in the mandals to VRDL labs.

This apart, focus should on collection of 1,000 samples per day from students in 53 mandals of the district, he said, adding that fever clinics should also be made operational during the winter months.