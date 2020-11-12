10th student attendance rose to 50.7%: Minister A Suresh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The attendance of class X students touched 50.74 percent on Wednesday after the reopening of schools in the State on November 2, said Education Minister A Suresh. In a statement issued here, he said that the attendance of class IX students stood at 39.57 percent. Overall, the student's attendance has increased to 45.15 percent from 43.71 percent on Tuesday. When it comes to the attendance of Intermediate Second Year students, it increased to 36.44 percent on Wednesday from 35.69 percent registered on Tuesday, he informed.

He further said that instructions were given to the officials to run the educational institutions adhering strictly to Covid-19 guidelines, apart from conducting medical tests for both students and teachers at regular intervals.

“We are monitoring the virus spread in all the districts. Instructions have been given to the officials to monitor sanitation in schools and make the wearing of masks and ensuring social distancing norms mandatory,” Suresh added.