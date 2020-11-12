STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

13 injured as car hits auto near Gowravaram

 As many as 13 persons sustained injuries  when a speeding car hit an overcrowded auto near Gowravaram in Jaggaiahpet mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday.

Published: 12th November 2020 09:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:51 AM   |  A+A-

Accident

​Three occupants of the auto-rickshaw were immediately shifted to a hospital. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 13 persons sustained injuries when a speeding car hit an overcrowded auto near Gowravaram in Jaggaiahpet Mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday. Chillakallu SI V Venkateswara Rao said that the incident happened around 3:30 pm, when 13 members belong to the same family of RTC Colony in Jaggaiahpet were returning home after attending a wedding at Magallu. The car and auto drivers were taken into custody. A case has been registered.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of police and RTA officials reached the spot to ascertain the actual cause for the accident. Preliminary after recording the statement of the auto-rickshaw driver, the accident happened after his vehicle tyre burst”, Rao said. Of the 13 persons traveling in the auto-rickshaw, two kids - Tirupati Rao (5) and Sri Harika (6) sustained severe head injuries. Doctors after examining their health condition said it to be critical, he said.

All of them were initially shifted to Jaggaiahpet Government Hospital for first aid and later were shifted to GGH Vijayawada for better treatment. The four-wheeler and auto-rickshaw drivers were taken into custody. A case has been registered under IPC sections 337 and 338 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Further investigation is on, the SI added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra accident
India Matters
ABVP members submitting a petition to the VC
Arundhati Roy book removed from syllabus of TN university over alleged support for Maoists
File Image of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. (File photo | PTI)
26/11 terrorists came from our territory, admits Pakistan's top probe agency
Centre brings online news portals under I&B ministry’s ambit
US President-elect Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden will prioritise defence and security partnership with India, says Obama-era official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A video of small containers having the logo of Dr. Reddy's and Sputnik V being unloaded from a vehicle went viral on social media on Wednesday. 
Sputnik V vaccines arrive in India, clinical trials shortly
Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference, in Patna (Photo| PTI)
Bihar Poll Results Explained: Why Tejashwi Yadav's RJD got maximum votes but not the CM-seat
Gallery
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
As Mumbai Indians successfully defended their IPL title this season, check out the cricketers who won individual awards for their splendid performance in various departments of the game.
Game Changer to Most Valuable Player: Check out the IPL 2020 award winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp