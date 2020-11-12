13 injured as car hits auto near Gowravaram

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 13 persons sustained injuries when a speeding car hit an overcrowded auto near Gowravaram in Jaggaiahpet Mandal of Krishna district on Wednesday. Chillakallu SI V Venkateswara Rao said that the incident happened around 3:30 pm, when 13 members belong to the same family of RTC Colony in Jaggaiahpet were returning home after attending a wedding at Magallu. The car and auto drivers were taken into custody. A case has been registered.

“Upon receiving the information, a team of police and RTA officials reached the spot to ascertain the actual cause for the accident. Preliminary after recording the statement of the auto-rickshaw driver, the accident happened after his vehicle tyre burst”, Rao said. Of the 13 persons traveling in the auto-rickshaw, two kids - Tirupati Rao (5) and Sri Harika (6) sustained severe head injuries. Doctors after examining their health condition said it to be critical, he said.

All of them were initially shifted to Jaggaiahpet Government Hospital for first aid and later were shifted to GGH Vijayawada for better treatment. The four-wheeler and auto-rickshaw drivers were taken into custody. A case has been registered under IPC sections 337 and 338 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others). Further investigation is on, the SI added.