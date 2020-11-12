STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Central team meets CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, promises to recommend maximum aid for Andhra 

Published: 12th November 2020 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2020 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Informing that the rains and floods in October caused huge loss to the State, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that out of the total `8,084 crore damage estimated, infrastructure damage stood at Rs 5,000 crore and agriculture and allied sector suffered a loss of Rs 3,000 crore.
The inter-ministerial Central team, which inspected the damage caused due to rains and floods in various parts of the State, called on the Chief Minister in his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday and apprised him about their observations during the field visits.

He said that the Centre should give Fair Average Quality (FAQ) relaxation for purchase of the damaged paddy and groundnut. Lest, farmers will suffer more losses, he said and sought early assistance from the Centre.Stating that the State government is giving input subsidy for the crop damage in the same season like never before, he said compensation given to farmers for the loss in the Kharif season from May to September.

Thanking the Prime Minister for sending the Central team to assess the loss, the CM thanked the team for visiting Anantapur as per the request of the government.The Central team, led by Joint Secretary (Union Home department) Saurav Ray, inspected the flood damages in twin Godavari, Krishna, Guntur and Anantapur districts for two days. 

As per the request made by the Chief Minister, the team inspected Anantapur district and estimated groundnut damage. Saurav Ray said despite some delay in their visit to the State, they have estimated the loss. He said the district level officials cooperated with them in giving comprehensive information about the loss.“We will submit a detailed report to the Centre and recommend for maximum aid to the State,” he said. 

