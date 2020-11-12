Fire in godown causes mild tension in Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tension prevailed for a while near the Milk Project area in the city on Tuesday night when a major fire broke out at old Prasad theatre godown storing tiles, sanitary ware, and wooden switch boards. No casualties were reported and property worth `50 lakh was gutted.

District Fire Officer (DFO) M Srinivasa Reddy said that the mishap occurred around 11:30 pm and they received a call at 11:45 pm. Immediately, fire personnel rushed to the spot to put out the blaze. It took the five fire tenders three hours to put out the fire completely, the DFO explained. Meanwhile, Two Town police reached the spot and booked a case, further investigation is on.

