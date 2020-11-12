Students can get samples tested at PHCs and UHCs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: DMHO M Sushasini has said that 6,000 above samples per day are being collected from students and teachers by the health department at the Primary Health Centres (PHCs), Urban Health Centres (UHCs) and at schools spread across Krishna, despite the iMASQ buses stopped their operations.

In a video link conference held with the officials on Wednesday, the DMHO called on the students and teachers with symptoms of cold, fever and cough to get their samples tested at their schools, PHCs and UHCs to contain the further spread of the virus in the district. A total of 43,050 samples have been collected by the district health department between November 4 and 10, she added.

