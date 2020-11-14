STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Vijayawada

Dhanteras gives boost to bullion trade

Majority of traders failed to get good business during the festival season that began with Vinayaka Chavithi this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Published: 14th November 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

A young woman lights up fireworks in Tirupati on Friday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

A young woman lights up fireworks in Tirupati on Friday. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Dhanteras has added Diwali sparkle to bullion trade. It is a tradition to buy gold and valuables on Dhanteras.

Majority of traders failed to get good business during the festival season that began with Vinayaka Chavithi this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Several people bought gold and silver on Friday marking the auspices Dhanteras.

“We did good business today though it is 30 per cent less compared to our sales on Dhanteras last year,” said Shyam Kumar, manager of Vijayawada branch of one of the leading jewellery store chains in the country.

“Our regular customers have bought gold despite the high price. There is a shift from buying gold to silver this year. But we are happy that we got good business,” he added.

Though there is a 35 per cent increase in the price of the yellow metal this year compared to Dhanteras last year, people bought gold in small quantities.

The price of gold on Friday stood at Rs 51,000 per 10 grams as against Rs 38,000 last year. The Covid-19 pandemic has adversely affected the purchasing power of people. 

“Buying gold on Dhanteras is considered auspicious and it is also believed that it brings prosperity. Every year we buy at least 50 grams of gold. But this year we have bought only 20 grams as the gold prices are skyrocketing and we have incurred a loss in our business due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown,” said Sarthak Patel, who runs a saree showroom in the city.

Similarly, utensil traders also did good business.

“Many people believe that buying utensils on Dhanteras is auspicious and it brings prosperity to the family. We did a business of Rs 5 lakh today. We hope that the rise in sales will continue in the coming months,” said the manager of one of the leading kitchenware brands.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diwali Dhanteras
India Matters
Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal
Buzz on BJP naming veteran Dalit leader Kameshwar Chaupal as Deputy CM
Air Deccan founder Captain GR Gopinath (L) and Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
Did Suriya deliver? Captain GR Gopinath gives verdict on his biopic ‘Soorarai Pottru’
Empire State Building lit up in orange to mark Diwali (Photo | Empire State Building, Twitter)
New York's iconic Empire State Building lit up in orange to commemorate Diwali
Kamil Topno has so far invested more than `20,000 for the project on his own that provides electricity to up at least 20 houses. (Photo | Express)
Jugaad provides free power to this Jharkhand village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during the second leg of his campaign for Bihar assembly elections at Gyaspur in Darbhanga district Wednesday Oct. 28 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi visits Shantivan on Jawaharlal Nehru’s Birthday, Pays Tribute
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Found solution to Delhi's yearly air pollution problem: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Bursting crackers isn't permittable this Diwali season unless they fall under the 'green' umbrella. Here is everything you need to know about the less-polluting hybrid variety of crackers that have been certified as a lesser evil when it comes to polluting the atmosphere. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Explainer: What are green crackers and are they really pollution-free?
Belgian artist Elke Lemmens installs a miniature scene of a girl on a horse at the seaside into a boot scraper in Antwerp, Belgium, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. Lemmens is transforming disused boot scrapers in the port city of Antwerp into miniature scenes depicting what is important in the lives of the owners of the house. (Photo | AP)
Big things come in tiny packages: How Belgian Artist is giving life to outdated Belgian boot-scrapers
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp