Vijayawada Municipal Corporation permits traders to sell green crackers for Diwali

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Soon after the State government gave its nod for Diwali fireworks, following the directions of NGT that only green crackers shall be sold by limiting the lighting of crackers just for two hours due to Covid-19, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) and police permitted traders to sell crackers at PWD grounds in the city on Friday.

A total of 50 stalls were set up at PWD grounds, where traders are allowed to sell only green crackers.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Bathini Sreenivasulu said the green crackers were developed by scientists at CSIR-NEERI as per the court’s directive and they do not contain banned chemicals. Cracker boxes need to bear green firework label with QR code.

“Buyers can scan the QR code to verify the authenticity of the firecrackers. We are conducting surprise checks to avoid the sale of unsafe products to customers. Green crackers are also called Safe Water Releaser (SWAS), Safe Thermite Cracker (STAR) and Safe Minimal Aluminium (SAFAL) crackers,” he said.

Vijayawada central division tahsildar P Jayshree inspected the stalls at PWD grounds and said the green fireworks are available in different varieties and the QR code is a novel feature incorporated on the cracker boxes to avoid manufacture and sale of counterfeit products.

“Instead of seeing it in business terms, traders need to extend their support for safe Diwali by selling only green crackers,” she said.The VMC and fire departments formed special teams to monitor the festival celebrations across the city.